Co-Founder & CEO

The Lukes Network, LLC

Anna Lisa Lukes, founder of The Lukes Network, embodies entrepreneurial spirit. She migrated from the Philippines, became the sole entrepreneur in a family of lawyers and pursued higher education at UCLA, earning degrees in Juris Doctor and business administration with a focus on entrepreneurship. By co-founding TLN, her vision integrated sustainability and social responsibility into corporate strategies. In the past two years, TLN forged partnerships across sectors, focusing on economic development, affordable housing and energy efficiency. Initiating a $2 million fundraising pipeline, TLN developed business plans for national funding competitions, conducted strategic assessments to boost profitability and hosted events attracting over 3,000 attendees. Initially based in Orange County, TLN expanded its impact across California. Looking into 2024, TLN is set for further growth by collaborating to drive revenue and raise awareness.

