Anne Nguyen Oliver

Chief Executive Officer

House Of M Beauty

House of M Beauty’s inception is deeply rooted in founder Anne Oliver’s personal journey. Struggling with postpartum depression after her first child’s birth, she discovered the mood-enhancing properties of saffron, which not only lifted her spirits but also improved her skin’s radiance. Inspired by her hero Michelle Phan, Oliver embarked on a mission to share this discovery with the world, aiming to inspire others, particularly Vietnamese Americans, to pursue their dreams. Alongside her entrepreneurial endeavors, she actively engages in mentorship, speaking at conferences and philanthropic efforts, earning accolades like the 2023 SHEroes Award and 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30. Throughout the pandemic, Oliver and House of M Beauty contributed essential supplies to healthcare workers by providing over 25,000 KN95 and over 5,000 face shields. She also spends time co-hosting and donating to charity fundraisers that benefit women and children in Vietnam.

