President

Vital Link

April Barnes, president of Vital Link, has facilitated tens of thousands of students in career exploration, emphasizing vital employability skills. In under two years, she expanded partnerships with 25 Southern California school districts and orchestrated 50-65 events annually, reaching over 34,000 students through college fairs, workshops and industry academies. Barnes fills crucial gaps by providing hands-on experiences, particularly for middle and high school students, enhancing their understanding of diverse industries. Amid the pandemic, she revamped programming, conducted virtual-to-live transitions and expanded outreach, notably introducing the Exhibit Days program for younger students. Her innovative leadership launched initiatives like bringing industry partners to classrooms and organizing the successful student leadership summit. Under Barnes’ guidance, Vital Link achieved a 60% income increase and heightened visibility. With over 20 years of nonprofit experience, she remains dedicated to community enrichment, serving on advisory boards and fostering career-based learning initiatives.

