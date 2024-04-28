Co-Founder and CEO

Miracles for Kids

Autumn Strier, cofounder and CEO of Miracles for Kids, has led the nonprofit since 2004, transforming it into a vital resource for families with children battling life-threatening illnesses. Under her leadership, Miracles for Kids provides financial aid, shelter, counseling and other stability services to over 2,000 families in Southern California and beyond. Strier’s fundraising efforts have brought in nearly $43 million over 18 years. With a background in nonprofit management and public administration, she has a proven track record of success. She has served in various roles, including assisting governments and nonprofits in project financing and overseeing public policy affairs for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Outside her role at Miracles for Kids, Strier has worked as a staff member or volunteer within the nonprofit sector, serving populations such as the homeless, elderly, battered women, families in transition and those with incurable diseases.

