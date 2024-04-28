Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications

MeridianLink

Becky Frost, VP o f marketing and corporate communications at MeridianLink, has 20 years of expertise in executive corporate communications, PR and brand strategy. Her career includes notable stints at Experian’s consumer business unit, where she honed her skills in highly regulated industries such as financial services and HR technology. Frost is renowned for her adeptness in steering organizations through change and expansion, fostering positive brand presence and aligning stakeholders with business objectives. Her leadership at MeridianLink contributed significantly to its successful IPO, earning accolades locally and nationally. She prioritizes people, cultivating efficient cross-functional teams and advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion. Frost also participated in community volunteerism at Orange County organizations like Bracken’s Kitchen. As a sister of a person with disabilities, she also advocates for those whom society often overlooks and has served on the boards of Mama Dragons and Best Buddies.