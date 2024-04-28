Chief Marketing Officer

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC

Carol DeNembo has led Mountain Mike’s Pizza for six years, enhancing brand visibility and awareness. Under her direction, Mountain Mike’s has excelled in the pizza market, earning accolades such as Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®; List and Franchise Times’ Top 400 brands. Notably, loyalty app campaigns resulted in significant member and transaction increases for partnered teams. In menu innovation, she introduced successful limited-time offers (LTOs) like Heart Shaped Pizzas and Garlic Not-Knots, driving sales and improving check averages. Her initiatives, like the ongoing “MMP Cares” program, demonstrate the company’s dedication to community involvement, including supporting wildfire relief efforts. Mountain Mike’s has nearly 300 restaurants across eight states and plans for further expansion. Digital sales and loyalty app memberships have surged under DeNembo’s leadership, paving the way for continued success as Mountain Mike’s aims for 400+ locations by 2025.

