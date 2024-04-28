(Benjamin Edwards)

Co-CEO & Managing Principal

Hendy

Carolina Weidler, co-CEO at Hendy, brings over 17 years of expertise in Lean Six Sigma and LEED AP practices. Her leadership at Hendy, an awardwinning national interior architecture firm, focuses on creating efficient environments for renowned brands like Mercedes-Benz and Rocket Lab. Weidler pioneered Hendy’s Science + Technology Studio, leading projects such as the 61,500 square-foot Mercedes-Benz Classic Center and Rocket Lab’s global headquarters. Appointed co-CEO in 2023, she mentors staff and oversees human resources and organizational growth with co-CEO Susan Dwyer. She leads marketing, operations and the Employee Stock Option Plan. Weidler’s leadership has contributed to Hendy’s recognition as one of Orange County’s best workplaces for nine consecutive years. With a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a Six Sigma Black Belt, she stands out as a leader in her field, actively contributing to industry charity events and volunteering with Herman Miller’s WeCare Initiative.