Partner

Knobbe Martens

Charlene Azema is a distinguished leader at Knobbe Martens and within the Orange County legal sphere. With a focus on intellectual property, she advises international clients across various industries on U.S. and international trademark and copyright management, including prosecution, enforcement and IP contracts. Her MBA background equips her to tailor strategies aligned with clients’ business objectives. Azema contributes significantly to Knobbe Martens’ Diversity Committee, advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts. She played a pivotal role in establishing the firm’s chief diversity & talent development officer role and leading diversity-related educational programs. She mentors junior attorneys, promoting inclusivity within the firm and broader legal community. Azema engages actively with organizations like the International Trademark Association and the Orange County Intellectual Property Law Association. She is a sought-after speaker, addressing esteemed forums including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Conference and the Federal Bar Association.

