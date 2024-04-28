Christine Hoang Chung

Owner & CEO

7 Day Dental

Dr. Christine Chung, a respected general dentist, treats her patients like family, providing compassionate care at 7 Day Dental’s offices in Laguna Woods and Ladera Ranch. She earned her undergraduate degree from UC Irvine in 1992 and graduated from Loma Linda University School of Dentistry in 1996. Dr. Chung is a member of the American Dental Association, Orange County Dental Society and the California Dental Association. As a member of the American Dental Association and other professional associations, she prioritizes ongoing education, focusing on areas like periodontal surgery, dental implants and cosmetic dentistry. Known for her passion and genuine concern, she excels in full-mouth cosmetic restorations and works well with children. Dr. Chung speaks both English and Vietnamese fluently. During procedures, she employs gentle communication techniques to ease patient anxiety, often demonstrating procedures beforehand.

