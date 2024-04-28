Financial Advisor

Northwestern Mutual-Orange County

Elise Diaz, a certified financial planner and chartered financial consultant, transitioned from a marketing and business development background to financial planning, driven by her desire to help individuals achieve personal and professional goals. Specializing in tax efficiency, retirement planning and wealth preservation, she focuses on empowering breadwinning women, tech professionals and women in sales or business ownership. She offers clients clarity, education and accountability in executing personalized financial plans. Actively involved in women’s empowerment groups and community service, Diaz received the Elite Fleet Venture Fund Award and is a member of the Million Dollar Round Table. She has hosted several speaking engagements for various women’s groups, including the Breadwinning Women’s Group at Google and Women with Purpose at Medix. Diaz’s efforts to educate and empower women financially have allowed her to become a highly sought-after speaker in tech firms across the country.