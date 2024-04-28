Chief Development Officer

Court Appointed Special Advocates

of Orange County

Erika Pedersen possesses over 20 years of C-suite executive sales experience in global logistics and retail technology. In 2004 she secured her interior design credentials from the Interior Designers Institute and served as principal of her residential design practice for five years. Beyond her professional endeavors, Pedersen is deeply engaged in philanthropy, with her involvement ranging from fundraising for Children’s Hospital of Orange County to leadership roles in Mothers of Preschoolers and St. John’s Episcopal School. Her commitment to supporting youth in foster care led her to serve on the board of FOCASA and ultimately join CASA as the chief development officer in 2021. Pedersen’s passion for supporting youth in foster care intensified when she was invited to join 44 Women for Children and co-chaired the Annual Scholarship Luncheon followed by the Orangewood Holiday Tea.

