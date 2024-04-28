Director of Product Management, KVM

Belkin International

Erin Glenn, director of product management, KVM at Belkin International, is a dynamic leader with extensive expertise in product development, marketing and sales. With a proven ability to inspire teams in fastpaced environments, she excels in problem-solving and achieving results. As a seasoned leader, Glenn has successfully developed, managed and led crossfunctional teams of over 10 members spanning diverse departments including accounting, engineering, finance, product, sales and more. Her leadership style focuses on fostering a culture of ownership and commitment to problem-solving. She effectively manages up to nine direct reports, ensuring alignment with company objectives and establishing shared visions within the organization. Glenn’s skills extend to developing and managing successful marketing campaigns, sales opportunities, product launches, projects and programs across various channels; from online and retail to carrier, wholesale, distributor, B2B, B2C, OEM, VAR and international channels, with a comprehensive understanding of the nuances of each.