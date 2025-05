Finalist: Anne Marie Ellis

Shareholder

Buchalter, PC

Anne Marie Ellis serves as the California chair of Buchalter’s Products Liability Practice Group and heads the Chemical Law and Prop. 65 Industry Group. She specializes in product liability defense, personal injury, and commercial litigation. Ellis is known for efficiently managing complex legal matters, including catastrophic injuries Proposition 65 claims and class actions in state and federal courts. Her expertise includes e-discovery, trade secret preservation and regulatory compliance with obligations such as those of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Consumer Product Safety Commission. She advises clients on litigation prevention strategies, compliance issues and regulatory matters, and is a prolific author and presenter on legal trends like PFAS claims and Prop. 65 compliance.