Finalist: Daniela Schardinger

Founder & CEO

ELAFY Consulting LLC

Daniela Schardinger is a transformative force in the realms of women’s health and innovation, bridging the corporate and nonprofit sectors with remarkable vision and impact. In the dynamic arena of FemTech she stands out as a passionate advocate, breaking taboos and fostering groundbreaking solutions to empower women’s health globally. Her collaboration with esteemed organizations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation underscores her commitment to driving change on a global scale, influencing policies and improving access to essential healthcare services. In addition, Schardinger is a founding member of the OC Women for Good Giving Circle, a nonprofit organization. Furthermore, as a technology pioneer with the World Economic Forum, she champions innovation and equality, shaping the global healthcare agenda. She also donates her time to advise startup accelerators like FemTech Lab, where she guides early-stage founders in their entrepreneurial journeys.