Finalist: Diana Granillo

Chief Operating Officer

SullivanCurtisMonroe Insurance Services, LLC

Diana Granillo CIC, CRM is a seasoned insurance leader with over 30 years of industry expertise, currently serving as chief operating officer at SullivanCurtisMonroe Insurance Services (SCM). She has been instrumental in SCM’s growth trajectory, reorganizing divisions and spearheading client-centric initiatives. She advocates for diversity and inclusion, leading a committee to promote belonging within SCM. Granillo’s accolades include being recognized on the “Hot 100 List” by Insurance Business America and receiving the “Chairman’s Gold Award” and “Innovation Award” from Zurich North America. Previously, she served as executive vice president at Leavitt United Insurance and United Valley Insurance Services, overseeing retail agency growth through mergers and acquisitions and developing post-acquisition strategic plans.