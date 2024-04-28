Finalist: Dr. Gillian Hayes

Gillian Hayes photo: Steve Zylius/UCI (Steve Zylius/Steve Zylius)

Dr. Gillian R. Hayes holds prominent roles as vice provost for graduate education and dean of the graduate division at UC Irvine. She is also the Robert A. and Barbara L. Kleist professor of informatics. Leading recruitment efforts for graduate students and post-doctoral scholars, she ensures their success and career readiness. Dr. Hayes’ research focuses on human-computer interaction, educational technologies and health informatics, notably co-directing the Jacobs CERES research network. Her leadership has secured over $15 million for UCI graduate education and raised significant Ford Fellowship funds. Under her tenure, UCI earned top rankings, including #1 Best College in the U.S. by Money Magazine and #3 for Diversity by The Wall Street Journal. Notably, 14 graduate programs rank within the top 20 among public institutions. Dr. Hayes emphasizes holistic student support, doubling academic counseling resources and implementing the Accelerate to Industry Program for job readiness.