Finalist: Dr. Julianna M. Asperin Barnes

Chancellor

South Orange County Community College District

Dr. Julianna M. Asperin Barnes, chancellor of the South Orange County Community College District (SOCCCD) since August 2022, brings over 30 years of higher education expertise. Her leadership fosters equity and innovation, notably recognized during her tenure as president of Cuyamaca College, earning national accolades for equity initiatives. She champions inclusivity and collaboration, reflected in her approach to addressing challenges and enhancing outcomes. Under Dr. Barnes, SOCCCD wields significant economic influence, generating approximately $1.9 billion annually and contributing to regional job creation. Her strategic vision includes construction spending that injects millions into the economy. Investments in education under her leadership yield a 4.3 benefit-cost ratio. Actively engaged in higher education, Dr. Barnes serves on the boards of the Community College League of California and the Orange County Business Council.

