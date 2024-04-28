Finalist: Elizabeth Acord

Vice President for Clinical Integration

MemorialCare

Elizabeth Acord, vice president for clinical integration at MemorialCare, oversees the System-Wide Cancer Program and Clinical Research. Since joining in 2019, she spearheaded strategic initiatives to establish a world-class community cancer program across MemorialCare’s four hospitals and expanded its ambulatory services. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she ensured uninterrupted cancer care, resulting in a 1,500% growth in patient visits annually since 2019. Acord orchestrated the acquisition of Radiation Oncology vaults, the addition of specialized physicians and the implementation of innovative programs like the Adolescent and Young Adult Survivorship Program. Under her leadership, MemorialCare’s cancer services have expanded exponentially, offering cutting-edge treatments and clinical trials to patients. Committed to community engagement, Acord actively participates in fundraisers for cancer organizations and MemorialCare.

