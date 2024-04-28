Finalist: Laura Khouri

(Doug Carraway)

President

Western National Property Management

Laura Khouri, as president of Western National Property Management, has profoundly impacted the multifamily real estate industry. With nearly four decades of experience, she epitomizes both warmth and efficiency in leadership by managing a portfolio of 175 apartment communities and overseeing a team of 750 associates. Khouri’s philanthropic endeavors extend to organizations like Laura’s House and Rise Financial Pathways, underscoring her commitment to community welfare. Her outstanding achievements have garnered prestigious accolades, including the Robert A. McNeely Trailblazer Award and recognition from GlobeSt. and Connect CRE. During the COVID-19 pandemic, her compassionate leadership ensured the well-being of her team and residents, with initiatives providing over $7 million in rental assistance. Notably, Khouri spearheaded a groundbreaking sponsorship campaign with the Anaheim Ducks, showcasing her ability to forge impactful partnerships.

