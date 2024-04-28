Finalist: Lindsay A. Oglesby

Chief Executive Officer

Tax Relief Advocates

Lindsay Oglesby’s journey from education to the tax industry led her to TRA, where she rose from settlement officer to chief operating officer, driving the company’s growth from 20 to 360 employees in four years. Under her leadership, TRA achieved notable recognitions like Inc 5000’s #1 Fastest Growing Company in the Pacific Region and #10 in the nation in 2022, as well as the BBB Torch Award for Ethics in 2021. Oglesby’s commitment to ethical business practices and community involvement, including partnerships with Feeding America in providing over 24,000 meals and participation in events like the OC Walk to End Alzheimer’s, underscore her transformative leadership. Her appointment as CEO in July 2022 marked a milestone as the first female CEO of a tax resolution firm, cementing her legacy as a driving force behind TRA’s continued success.

