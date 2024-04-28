Finalist: Lisa Marie Hartung

Senior Vice President/Investments

Stifel

Lisa Hartung has been in the financial services industry for over 25 years. Her past industry roles have included wealth management advisor, producing sales manager and first vice president at Merrill Lynch from 1998 until 2016, then joining Stifel in 2016 where she remains today. In 2020, she’s listed as one of Working Mother’s Top Wealth Advisor Moms, 2023 AdvisorHub’s Advisors to Watch and 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors. Hartung’s community involvements include being a committee member of the OC Campaign for UCSB, a member of Childhelp OC, a volunteer at Our Lady Queen of Angels Newport Beach, a member of Newport Harbor Elks and a member of NLYM.