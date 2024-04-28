Finalist: Monica Sparks

(John Riedy)

EVP & Chief Accounting Officer

Banc of California

Monica L. Sparks, as executive vice president and chief accounting officer of Banc of California, demonstrates visionary leadership and unwavering dedication. Formerly serving in the same capacity at PacWest Bancorp and Pacific Western Bank, her pivotal role in the merger with Banc of California showcased her ability to handle increased workload efficiently. Leading a team of over 50 in the $36 billion organization, Sparks played a key role in PacWest Bank’s significant asset growth from $28 billion to $41 billion during her tenure. She also led financial reporting and contributed to ESG efforts, including a $1.6 billion community development commitment, committing $125 million to solar investing and building a 53% ethnically and racially diverse employee base. With a background in economics and accounting from UCLA, Sparks is a certified public accountant and an active supporter of her children’s sports leagues, embodying professional excellence and personal commitment to family.