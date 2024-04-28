Finalist: Nancy Huang

Chief Financial Officer

CalOptima Health

Nancy Huang, chief financial officer at CalOptima Health, headed the implementation of over $200 million in supplemental provider payments, ensuring member access to quality care post-COVID-19. Under her financial leadership, $94 million supported 14 CalAIM programs addressing urgent member needs such as homelessness and mental health. Huang established value-based reimbursement initiatives, including a $153.5 million hospital quality initiative and a $50 million grant program for community clinics. Managing CalOptima’s $4 billion budget with efficiency, she reduced administrative overhead to 4.6%, below commercial plans’ 15%. Implementing zero-based budgeting, she optimized spending and allocated funds strategically. Huang leads payment methodology development with 13,000 providers and holds a leadership role with the Department of Health Care Access and Information. Amidst the pandemic, her financial stewardship ensured CalOptima Health’s long-term stability, benefiting 950,000 low-income Orange County residents.