Finalist: Samantha E. Dorey

Co-Founder & Partner

Everett Dorey

Samantha Dorey, a founding partner of Everett Dorey LLP, leads a full-service civil litigation firm representing multi-national corporations, nonprofits and public entities in California. Specializing in complex civil litigation, she emphasizes catastrophic injury, public entity defense, employment law and environmental law. Dorey shapes a diverse team of litigators, prioritizing female empowerment and workplace inclusion. She’s received numerous accolades, including recognition from The Best Lawyers in America and the Orange County Business Journal. Her commitment extends to community service, serving on the board of directors for the Public Law Center and teaching at Chapman University. Under Dorey’s leadership, Everett Dorey LLP has been recognized as a top workplace and a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion.