Finalist: Susan Rounds

Senior Managing Director

BKM Capital Partners

Susan Rounds, managing director of operations at BKM Capital Partners, leads pivotal committees and drives operational excellence. With over 24 years of experience, she oversees HR initiatives, cultivates a robust company culture and provides strategic guidance across various departments. Rounds has mentored over 40 individuals and championed workplace diversity. As chair of the ESG Committee, she reduced turnover by 19% and enhanced diversity to 72%, with 55% female and 40% BIPOC representation. She also spearheaded BKM’s parental leave program, which allows parents to take up to 10 weeks of paid leave and up to two years of a hybrid schedule. Rounds’ advocacy resulted in equitable pay policies, parental leave benefits and the establishment of a supportive Women’s Network Group. Her unwavering commitment to employee development and operational enhancement underscores her dedication to fostering a thriving workplace environment at BKM.