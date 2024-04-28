Finalist: Tiffany Aguiar

(Grover Zinn)

Associate

Crowell & Moring LLP

Tiffany Aguiar, a third-year associate at Crowell’s Orange County office, embodies resilience and determination. Inspired by her volunteer work at Bet Tzedek Legal Services, she chose law to champion justice. At Crowell, she found a supportive environment aligning with her values. In her practice, Aguiar focuses on antitrust litigation and consumer protection investigations, representing corporate clients with excellence. Her pro bono efforts earned her recognition, including a “Rookie of the Year” nomination for her dedication to helping vulnerable individuals facing foreclosure and addressing voting rights violations in Georgia. A thought leader, Aguiar contributes to firm-sponsored blogs and authors articles on consumer protection issues. She actively promotes diversity and inclusion as co-leader of Crowell’s Hispanic and Latinx Affinity Group. Engaged in various bar associations and mentorship programs, Aguiar is committed to increasing representation of Latina lawyers in the legal profession.

