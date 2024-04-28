Honoree: Kelly Lucinda Galligan

Partner

Kelly Galligan, a distinguished partner at Rutan & Tucker, LLP, Orange County’s preeminent and largest full-service law firm, stands as a paragon of excellence in the realms of mergers and acquisitions, private equity and corporate governance. Her career is a testament to her unwavering commitment to professional distinction and her profound dedication to positively impacting the community. In her career, Galligan has demonstrated exceptional expertise in a wide range of corporate transactions. Specializing in the middle market, she adeptly manages deals valued between $5 million and $500 million. Her role in guiding acquirers and target companies through complex processes of stock and asset acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures, litigation funding and private equity investments has been marked by strategic acumen and integrity. As an outside general counsel, Galligan is renowned for her comprehensive and insightful counsel on transactional and governance issues, enabling clients to navigate the intricacies of the business world with confidence and clarity.

Her commitment extends beyond the corporate arena into the heart of her community. As the president of Project Youth OC, Galligan champions the organization’s mission of keeping at-risk youth in Orange County in school, healthy, and drug-free through education, counseling, mentoring and family strengthening programs. As president, she is responsible for assisting in the management of a $2 million annual operating budget, 20 full-time staff, four associate directors, a board of directors, associate board of directors and emeritus board of directors. She is currently overseeing the finalization of a 10-year strategic plan. Her leadership has been instrumental in positively influencing the lives of over 1,500 young individuals annually, opening doors to new possibilities and brighter futures.

In 2022, following her tenure as president of the Orange County Women Lawyer’s Association, Galligan led the organization’s foundation. In this role, she focused on empowering women in the legal field, raising awareness of discrimination and bias and supporting nonprofits that echo the foundation’s mission. Galligan’s current involvement with the Orange County Bar Association (OCBA) further highlights her commitment to the legal community. She is in her seventh year serving as a director of the OCBA.