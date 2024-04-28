Honoree: Sandra L. Morgan

Director, Global Center

for Women and Justice

Vanguard University

Sandra L. Morgan, PhD, RN, holds a degree in nursing, a Masters of Arts in leadership studies and a Ph.D. in intercultural studies. Currently, she is the director of the Global Center for Women and Justice at Vanguard University and is a tenured professor; she is also an ordained minister. Dr. Morgan has dedicated her life to making the world a better place, whether it was as a nurse caring for people during their most vulnerable times or advocating for those who are victims of abuse. She is passionate not only about being a voice for the voiceless, but also about mentoring, providing opportunities for others, collaboration and developing/implementing programs, guides and instruction that can be duplicated worldwide.

Leading with inclusion, Dr. Morgan believes that it is important for all to have a seat at the table. She is recognized as an international expert in the area of human trafficking and has traveled around the world, teaching and providing education on the tragedy of human trafficking, prevention and ways to effectively combat this modern day slavery. She has been able to utilize her training and skills as both an educator and nurse, to provide a more holistic approach to caring for those who have been victimized.

One of the many things that make Dr. Morgan a stand-out leader is her belief in mentorship and the importance of training others. She shares her wealth of knowledge and connects others to her endless resources so that they are empowered with the correct information and are able to follow in her footsteps. As a leader she also finds it important to engage and educate her students, providing them with the best opportunities to grow in their academic career while preparing for their chosen profession. Dr. Morgan has served as a monitor and evaluator for the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force, and is currently engaging in that same work for the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and the Tulare County Human Trafficking Task Force. She is currently a member of the Board of the California Association from Criminal Justice Research.