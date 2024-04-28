Honoree: Sarah Gabrielle Hartman

Partner

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

In the ever-evolving landscape of litigation and intellectual property law, Sarah G. Hartman emerges as a legal innovator, making profound contributions to her field while championing community involvement and diversity. Over the last 24 months, her achievements have been nothing short of exceptional, solidifying her as a leader in the legal profession and women’s health industry. She has showcased her legal acumen in patent, copyright, trademark and trade secret disputes, demonstrating versatility in federal district and appellate courts.

Hartman’s commitment to community engagement is exemplified by her recent affiliation with Impact Giving, an organization comprising hundreds of passionate women dedicated to engaging, educating and empowering their nonprofit communities through collective giving. Her involvement is not only symbolic but proactive; Sarah plans to serve on the Grant Committee in 2024, showcasing her dedication to making a tangible impact on societal issues. Known for her exceptional skills in handling complex commercial disputes, entertainment disputes, matters involving femtech, healthtech, intellectual property and an array of other intricate legal issues, Hartman also serves as JMBM’s secretary of the Entertainment, Sports & Marketing Section, where she has demonstrated leadership excellence, contributing to the strategic growth and success of her firm. She is also the 2024 chair elect of the OC Bar Entertainment, Sports and Marketing Section for 2024, further solidifying her influence and leadership in these specialized areas.

Hartman is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, and an active member of JMBM’s Women’s Group, where women attorneys unite to support each other in personal and professional endeavors, reflecting her dedication to fostering a positive and supportive environment for women attorneys to thrive. Hartman is also passionate about the Innocence Project, a nonprofit legal organization that is committed to exonerating individuals who have been wrongly convicted, and has consistently worked on cases for individuals seeking to prove their innocence. Her deep commitment to pro bono work continued at Brown Rudnick, where she actively engaged with Lawyers Alliance, Community Legal Aid SoCal and other organizations, focusing on racial injustice, immigrants’ rights and domestic violence. Sarah’s dedication to mentorship further highlights her investment in the development of others, serving as both a formal and informal mentor for associates and fellow attorneys.