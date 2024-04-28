Executive Director

Business Finance Capital

Jacky Dilfer is an esteemed commercial and SBA lending expert with over two decades of experience in the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California. As executive director of Business Finance Capital (BFC), she has led its remarkable growth, consistently ranking among the top national institutions in SBA loan volume. Under her leadership, BFC has facilitated over 1,000 commercial real estate transactions and arranged more than $5 billion in loans over the last decade. Dilfer ensures each client’s needs are met with care and professionalism, reflected in BFC’s commitment to high business standards and compliance. Notably, BFC has expanded its reach to Northern California, enhancing its support for small businesses. Beyond her professional endeavors, Dilfer actively contributes to her community as a trustee for AltaMed Health Care Services and a member of the Jewish Free Loan Association’s loan committee.