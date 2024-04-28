Founder & CEO

Social Impact Advising Group

Jacqueline Erickson Russell, founder and CEO of Social Impact Advising Group, specializes in philanthropy, family foundation startup and community engagement strategies. Her expertise lies in fostering community connections, leading social entrepreneur accelerators and promoting equity and diversity. Notably, Erickson Russell received an international award for equity and inclusion through her accelerator program. Her recent projects include strategic planning for nonprofits, revamping family foundation programs and leading social venture accelerators. Previously, she managed strategies at the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, launching impactful programs and managing grants exceeding $2.6 billion in assets. Erickson Russell’s background includes founding a charter network talent department, teaching with Teach For America and leading initiatives at Yale University. Actively involved in her community, she volunteers with the Orange County Grantmakers, serves on the board of Families Forward, mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters and contributes to her church.

Janet Fohrman, founder & CEO of Fohrman & Fohrman, Inc., specializes in providing comprehensive accounting support exclusively tailored to nonprofit organizations. With over 30 years of accounting experience and more than 15 years focusing on nonprofit accounting, Fohrman is a Certified Fraud Examiner and a Certified QuickBooks Pro Advisor. She and her team offer a range of services including bookkeeping, outsourced CFO, forensic accounting, audit prep and special projects, aimed at enhancing nonprofits’ financial capacity and sustainability. Fohrman is also an accomplished educator, teaching nonprofit accounting subjects such as QuickBooks, audit preparation, compliance and budgeting. Her expertise is underscored by published articles on fraud prevention, accounting outsourcing, and nonprofit governance. Additionally, Fohrman’s commitment to serving nonprofits extends to founding The Nonprofit Collaborative of Southern California, a network of professionals dedicated to supporting nonprofit success.