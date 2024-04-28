Founder & CEO

Fohrman & Fohrman, Inc.

Janet Fohrman, founder & CEO of Fohrman & Fohrman, Inc., specializes in providing comprehensive accounting support exclusively tailored to nonprofit organizations. With over 30 years of accounting experience and more than 15 years focusing on nonprofit accounting, Fohrman is a Certified Fraud Examiner and a Certified QuickBooks Pro Advisor. She and her team offer a range of services including bookkeeping, outsourced CFO, forensic accounting, audit prep and special projects, aimed at enhancing nonprofits’ financial capacity and sustainability. Fohrman is also an accomplished educator, teaching nonprofit accounting subjects such as QuickBooks, audit preparation, compliance and budgeting. Her expertise is underscored by published articles on fraud prevention, accounting outsourcing, and nonprofit governance. Additionally, Fohrman’s commitment to serving nonprofits extends to founding The Nonprofit Collaborative of Southern California, a network of professionals dedicated to supporting nonprofit success.