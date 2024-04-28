Owner/Art Advisor/Collection Manager/Curator

SCAPE-Southern California Art Projects + Exhibitions

Jeannie Denholm has been active in the art business for over 30 years and has an extensive background assisting corporations and private collectors with art acquisitions and curatorial services. She worked with the Broad Art Foundation for over nine years. It was through her work with the Broad Art Foundation that she became the corporate art curator for AIG-SunAmerica, Inc. and KB Home, among others. Denholm takes pride in developing long-term relationships with her artists and clients throughout the United States. She lends her expertise to art advisory committees to museums in California. She runs a vibrant and community-beloved gallery in Corona del Mar and continues to work with many clients in an ongoing collection management capacity. Denholm earned a B.A. in art history at Colorado State University and an M.F.A. in museum studies and exhibition design from California State University, Fullerton.