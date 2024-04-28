Founder & Artistic Director

Backhausdance

Jennifer Backhaus, acclaimed choreographer and founder of Backhausdance in 2003, is a dynamic force in Orange County’s dance community. As artistic director, she creates emotionally resonant repertory exploring humanity’s depths through athleticism and theatricality. Backhaus also serves on Chapman University’s dance faculty, advocating for inclusive dance education since 1998. Throughout its 21st season, Backhausdance champions inclusivity and equity, earning numerous awards and touring extensively. Backhaus’ innovation persisted during the pandemic with BD Online, bringing live and virtual programs to Orange County schools and communities. She leads impactful initiatives like The Dance for Kindness Project, fostering social-emotional learning and resilience in students post-pandemic. Backhausdance’s educational programs, including workshops and residencies, enrich diverse audiences, emphasizing accessibility and creativity. Backhaus’ collaborations extend beyond dance, engaging with institutions and community partnerships to promote artistic expression and wellness. Her legacy inspires generations, transforming lives through dance and nurturing confidence.

