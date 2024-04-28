Attorney

Law Office of Jennifer S. Chang

Jennifer Chang, with over a decade of experience in special education law, advocates for students with disabilities and their families to ensure they receive entitled services and support. Growing up as an English language learner in an immigrant family, she faced undiagnosed dyslexia, dysgraphia and auditory processing issues, inspiring her commitment to serving Korean American communities and destigmatizing disabilities. Chang emphasizes early assessment and equal educational opportunities, drawing from personal experiences to empathize with clients. She volunteers with Training Individuals for Grassroots Education Reform, teaching special education and self-advocacy in Korean to bridge cultural gaps. A graduate of Southwestern Law School, she established a scholarship program benefiting first-generation law students. Chang is recognized in Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Women of Influence: Attorneys” for her impactful work in protecting the rights of children with special needs in California’s public schools.

