Jennifer Lynn Morris

Founder & CEO

Ajenda Public Relations

Jennifer Morris founded Ajenda Public Relations 14 years ago, representing approximately 30 clients in the restaurant and hospitality sectors nationwide. Under her leadership, Ajenda PR has orchestrated impactful campaigns such as the ‘Puptern’ search for MUTTS Canine Cantina and the Farmer Boys 40th anniversary tattoo initiative, securing widespread media coverage, including appearances on major platforms like Good Morning America and The Late Late Show with James Corden. The agency’s successes extend to securing awards for franchising clients, orchestrating successful restaurant openings and expanding into new markets. Morris fosters a supportive work culture, implementing remote work policies and organizing engaging team activities. Additionally, she advocates for LGBTQ rights and women’s reproductive healthcare, supporting related causes through social media fundraisers and employee benefits. Beyond her professional endeavors, Morris volunteers with Big Brother Big Sister and shares her expertise as a guest speaker at universities.

