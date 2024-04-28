EVP, Business Operations & Strategy

California Bank & Trust

Jennifer Troyan, executive vice president of business operations & strategy at California Bank & Trust (CB&T), brings over 25 years of banking expertise to her role. She oversees bank operations, retail product pricing, internal communications, customer experience and branch operations, demonstrating influential leadership and strategic acumen. Starting as a utility staff member, Troyan rose through the ranks to her current position, showcasing her ability to mobilize teams and implement strategic initiatives. Notably, she led the design and implementation of CB&T’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program, continuing to oversee it today as inaugural co-chair and workplace subcommittee chair. Her recent accomplishments include leading a core banking transformation project, optimizing retail product strategies, contributing to risk management committees and enhancing branch efficiency. Troyan’s commitment to customer advocacy and optimization has resulted in exceptional customer experience and organizational success.