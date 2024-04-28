Jessica Davis

Chief Operating Officer

Konnect

Jessica Stones Davis, chief operating officer at Konnect, possesses a resilient spirit, forged through overcoming congenital heart defects and two open-heart surgeries. With a passion for fostering connections, she leverages her background to drive organizational transformation. Throughout her career, Davis has championed diversity and inclusion initiatives, notably at Forever 21, where she spearheaded programs such as diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) strategies and partnerships with organizations such as Girls on the Run and Boys & Girls Club of America. As a leader, she prioritizes supporting underrepresented groups, particularly women, in the workplace. Her commitment to DE&I extends across roles at companies like Rivian and Chipotle. In 2023, Davis’s advocacy for women’s heart health earned her recognition as a Woman of Impact by the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative, where she raised $20,000 to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease.

