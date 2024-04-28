Chief Marketing Officer

miraDry, Inc.

Jill Wassil is a fearless leader and advocate for growth within the organization she leads, but also for her team and peers. A true collaborator, she is transparent and direct yet compassionate. Her passion lies in calming chaos, establishing process while thinking outside of the box. Wassil has built systems, programs and campaigns partnering with physicians and the Hyperhidrosis Society to raise awareness for the miraDry treatment by over 20% in just 24 months. While revenue growth is a priority, a focus on patients has always remained at the core and as a result has gained natural advocates among consumers and physicians alike. Wassil also has experience at Allergan, Revlon, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Arbonne International LLC, and Spatz Laboratories, where they held various marketing and product development positions. She attended Nazareth University from 2002 to 2006, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and International Studies.