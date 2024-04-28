UCLA Anderson School - Class of 2025 Executive MBA portraits. The Luskin Center, UCLA, Los Angeles, CA. Thach_Joann_002.NEF August 21st, 2023 Copyright Don Liebig/ASUCLA (Don Liebig/Don Liebig/ASUCLA)

Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging

Trace3

Joann Thach is a seasoned first-generation professional with over a decade of experience leading diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) initiatives in the legal and technology sectors. Known for her strategic vision and commitment to fostering inclusive cultures, she has organized diversity recruitment and development programs, attracting historically underrepresented talent and bridging opportunity gaps. Currently serving as senior director of DEIB at Trace3, Thach previously led similar efforts at Snell & Wilmer, earning recognition for her contributions to DEI excellence. Beyond her professional roles, her dedication to social impact is evident through volunteer work with organizations like Trauma-Informed Los Angeles and Hire Heroes USA, an organization dedicated to reskilling military personnel for successful civilian life transitions, conducting career coaching, mock interviews and resume reviews for veterans looking for employment. Thach holds a degree in sociology and philosophy from UCLA and is pursuing an executive MBA at UCLA Anderson.