Founder & CEO

Team Kids

Julie Hudash, a dedicated social entrepreneur, founded Team Kids, a nonprofit in Irvine in 2001, aiming to empower children to enact positive change. Witnessing educational disparities in South Central Los Angeles during her time at USC, she envisioned fostering leadership and community engagement among youth. Leveraging her corporate experience, Hudash launched the Team Kids Challenge, a transformative program engaging students, families and community stakeholders. Her visionary leadership facilitated partnerships with schools, public safety departments and universities, fostering youth development and improving community relations. Her pioneering research collaborations led to publications in esteemed journals and national presentations. Over 22 years, Team Kids impacted over 217,000 students across diverse communities, addressing local challenges and nurturing youth leadership. Committed to advocacy, Hudash contributes to major publications on youth issues. She received numerous accolades for her outstanding leadership and contributions to education and community welfare.