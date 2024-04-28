(Laurel Hungerford)

Executive Director

Community Legal Aid SoCal

Kate Marr has dedicated her 23-year career to legal services, starting as a staff attorney for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. As the executive director of Community Legal Aid SoCal since 2017, she’s overseen remarkable growth, expanding revenue from $8.5M to over $15.7M in 2023 and increasing staff from 90 to 139. Marr’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion led CLA SoCal to receive the State Bar of California’s Silver DEI Leadership Seal in 2023. Her leadership has been recognized with awards such as the Advancement of Women in the Legal Profession by Orange County Women Lawyers Association and the Top 10 Champion of DEI in the Law by the Orange County Coalition for Diversity in the Law. U.S. Representative Lou Correa (CA 46th District) honored Kate as a Woman of the Year in 2023.

