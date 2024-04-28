(Johnny Beckett)

Brand Manager

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Orange County

Kellyn Dixon, brand manager at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Orange County, a premier dealership on the West Coast, has garnered global recognition, notably winning Rolls-Royce Bespoke Dealer of the Year and Rolls-Royce Social Media Dealer of the Year awards. Under Dixon’s visionary leadership, the dealership has excelled in delivering personalized luxury experiences. She collaborates directly with clients to transform their visions into bespoke automotive masterpieces, earning accolades for her strategic prowess in social media marketing. Inspired by her father’s success in the automotive industry, Dixon’s unwavering determination and commitment to personalized service have propelled her to the forefront of high-end vehicle sales. Her recent feature in Vogue Magazine’s “Influential Women of Orvange County” spotlight underscores her status as a beacon of inspiration. With a focus on creating exceptional experiences and building lasting relationships, Dixon epitomizes luxury innovation in the elite world of high-line vehicle sales.