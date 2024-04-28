Founder & CEO

Powerhouse+Co.

Kristin Daher, founder and CEO of Powerhouse+Co., exemplifies entrepreneurial success through her transformation of an established communications firm. Under her leadership since 2015, Powerhouse+Co. has thrived, expanding its client base into diverse industries such as health and fitness, international CPG and technology. Daher’s recent focus on rebranding led to a dynamic evolution, positioning Powerhouse+Co. as a multidimensional agency with a revamped identity and expanded service menu. Notably, the agency experienced a 25% revenue growth and increased its headcount by 20% in the past 24 months. Her commitment extends beyond business achievements. Daher actively mentors young PR professionals, serves on the board of the California Restaurant Foundation and supports various Southern California charities. In 2023, she was honored with the prestigious Rick Miltenberger Mentorship Award for her contributions to mentoring and uplifting current and budding communications professionals.

