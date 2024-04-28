Executive Director, Operations

CalOptima Health

Ladan Khamseh, executive director of operations at CalOptima Health, exemplifies inspirational leadership through her 28-year tenure at the organization. She spearheads departments crucial to serving low-income residents in Orange County, aligning her professional expertise with her personal drive to make a difference in the community. Under her guidance, CalOptima Health has achieved exceptional success, consistently ranking among the top Medi-Cal plans in California for nine consecutive years. Khamseh’s dedication extends beyond the office; she maintains her physical fitness by holding walking meetings and prioritizes staff well-being by fostering professional growth opportunities. She makes sure to pursue ongoing education about health care trends, including most recently a statewide initiative known as California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal.

