President & CEO

Lutheran Social Services of Southern California

Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith’s fervor for education led her to pursue two doctoral degrees in business administration and strategic leadership from California Southern University and organizational management from Capella University; two master’s degrees in business administration from Embry-Riddle University and business management from Webster University. Today, at Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC), she oversees the strategic direction and execution of the agency’s mission. From LSSSC’s headquarters in Orange, she leads a diverse team of 190+ employees, addressing key community health and health equity issues. During the pandemic, Dr. Beckwith transitioned 40 programs to hybrid delivery and implemented trauma-informed emergency and mental health services. After witnessing rising housing crises across Southern California communities, she launched a $38 million housing project in one of the most underserved communities in Southern California.

