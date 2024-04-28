Lauren Michelle Doyle

Partner

TLD Law

Lauren M. Doyle, a distinguished professional in business and estate planning law, ascended from associate attorney to partner at TLD Law in January 2024. Her journey reflects her outstanding legal acumen and commitment to clients. Doyle’s expertise spans corporate counseling, complex mergers and acquisitions and comprehensive estate planning services. Beyond her legal practice, she actively engages in community initiatives. Notable roles include serving on the Women of Influence committee at the Irvine Chamber of Commerce and receiving recognition as a 40 Under 40 Business Leader. Doyle is involved with the Orange County Bar Association and the Association For Corporate Growth. Her recent promotion to partner at TLD Law highlights her pivotal role in significant legal transactions and philanthropic endeavors. Her breadth of services includes guiding businesses from startup to sale and crafting estate plans to safeguard assets and legacies.