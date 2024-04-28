Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Lauren Strickroth is a partner at Sheppard Mullin and a member of the business trial practice group. With a focus on trusts, estates, business succession and partnerships, she employs a pragmatic, strategic and effective approach as a trial lawyer. Her clients value her strong and practical advocacy, leading to a diverse clientele including trustees, high-net-worth individuals, partnerships, nonprofits and corporate entities. Strickroth has achieved notable trial results, including upholding a Trust amendment, defeating claims for breach of fiduciary duty and recouping over $4 million in losses to the Trust. Outside the courtroom, she is actively involved in various professional and philanthropic endeavors. Strickroth serves as co-chair of Sheppard Mullin’s Orange County Women’s Lawyer Group, where she is an advocate and mentor for women lawyers and is particularly focused on mentoring women in balancing career and parenting.