Lee Ann Kline

President & Founder

STEM Advantage

Kline founded STEM Advantage in 2012 to address gender and racial diversity gaps in STEM fields. The program offers opportunities like paid internships and mentorship to CSU students, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds. By providing support and career development, STEM Advantage helps students secure high-paying jobs postgraduation, empowering communities of color. Scholars earn an average starting salary of $75,000, breaking generational cycles of poverty. Kline’s leadership has garnered recognition, including EY Better Begins With You Global Winner and Los Angeles Business Journal’s Nonprofit Executive of the Year. Her recent initiatives include launching a transfer-focused STEM Career Pathways program for community college students. Through partnerships and alumni networks, STEM Advantage is reshaping the narrative around STEM education and career opportunities. Kline was recently honored by AARP as a 2024 AARP Purpose Prize Fellow.

