Co-Founder & COO

The Zandbergen Group

Letitia Berbaum, partner and COO of The Zandbergen Group, is a trailblazer in female wealth advising, specializing in “True Wealth” strategies, asset transfer and strategic planning for high-net-worth individuals and multi-generational families. With seven years of recognition as an Orange County five-star wealth manager, she holds designations including Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®). Berbaum is a featured expert in Forbes Business Council and advocates for women’s advancement through the Brea Chamber of Commerce Women in Leadership Council. In the past 24 months, she has spoken at nine prestigious wealth management events, covering topics from tax planning to family office creation. Her contributions to conferences like SOFA and NAWRB Symposium are reshaping the industry. Notably, Berbaum was honored as a “Women of Achievement” by Senator Bob Archuleta’s office for her community contributions.